Wednesday, 01 July 2020 – Popular Churchill Show comedian, Karis, has mourned the late comedian, Kasee, and emotionally revealed that he fell into drug and alcohol addiction due to frustrations that have rocked the Kenyan comedy industry.

Karis confessed that he failed to act alongside his fellow comedians despite seeing Kasee’s life getting wasted away.

‘We failed you Kasee, when things started going astray, we failed being there for you. The same way we failed Njenga Mswahili and I remember visiting him at Mathare hospital then after a few months he was gone.’ He wrote.

Karis further disclosed that Kasee was battling alcohol and drug addiction after falling into depression and added that something needs to be done to prevent another comedian from following the same route.

Here’s the emotional post that comedian Karis posted on Instagram to mourn the late Kasee, a talented comedian whose life was cut short at a young age after falling into alcohol and drug addiction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST