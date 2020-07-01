www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has said travel restrictions will soon be lifted following the launch of the Tourism and Travel, Health and Safety Protocols.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met tourism stakeholders in Nairobi, Matiangi said the country is now safe for travel resumption.

“Kenya is ready for travel.”

“Kenyans should know that,” Matiangi said.

Matiangi, however, said the country will continue to provide security for both locals and foreign travelers to curb the risk of accelerated infections.

“It’s now a reality that the virus could become endemic and we must all be prepared to live with it and resume normalcy under the prevailing circumstances as global efforts to find a vaccine continue,” he said.

Matiangi’s sentiments were echoed by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who said Kenyans need to learn to live with the virus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST