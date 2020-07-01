www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – A group of 30 police officers were embarrassed yesterday after they were forcefully ejected from Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s office in Upper Hill.

The officers had stormed Sonko’s office in an attempt to evict him.

Sonko’s Communications Officer, Jacob Elkana, confirmed that the officers had accompanied a group of investigators but were kicked out of the property by Sonko’s supporters.

The County boss had opted to use the office after he was barred from accessing City Hall due to an ongoing graft case against him.

“In the morning, there were 30 policemen with the investigators who stormed the offices but were kicked out by the Governor’s supporters,” stated Elkana.

Elkana intimated that Sonko was in the process of acquiring the contested land parcel after its sale was gazetted in 2017 and the Governor showed interest.

The parcel was valued at Ksh500 million but Sonko entered into an agreement to acquire it for Ksh498 million for which he had made a down payment of Ksh144.6 million.

“The land is worth Ksh500 million. It was gazetted in 2017. Entered into an agreement to lease the land for office sale in 2017.”

“It served as his campaign center in May 2017 and served as a tallying center for Jubilee”

“In Feb 2019, under tender number KRSRDS/02/PLM.2019, the trustees placed another open tender which the Governor won on April 30, 2019, to purchase Ksh498 million. Sonko paid Ksh144.6 million as down payment,” added Elkanah.

The dispute, which dates back to 2016, had compelled the Governor to express interest in acquiring the parcel with his counsel prepping for a court battle for its acquisition.

“There was a dispute in 2016, the Governor was on that land. In 2017, he started to apply to Kenya Railway to buy the land.”

“In 2019, he started paying for the land and he is almost completing after it was gazetted that it was being sold.”

“Where were those agencies that long and why now?” He questioned.

“Lead counsel is already in court and we hope to resolve amicably. The truth will be known soon and not later,” he added.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) opened investigations into the controversial land in 2019 that is said to belong to the Kenya Railways Corporation.

The commission was also interested in pursuing the Governor’s source of income that he used to settle the down payment for the parcel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST