Wednesday July 1, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta joined Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi yesterday in celebrating 100 days since taking over the County from Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Badi had been tasked by Kenyatta to present his working report within 100 days to illustrate the progress he had made in transforming Nairobi County.

As part of the celebrations, Uhuru flagged off 22 NMS water trucks and five ambulances to be used in water projects in informal settlements.

“I issued several directives to NMS to achieve within the 100 days, which period ended on Saturday, June 28th this year.”

“The directives were aimed at enhancing service provision in the areas of waste collection and disposal, water and sanitation, housing and urban development, transport and public works.”

“I am satisfied that the directives for the first 100 days have been implemented in earnest.”

“I challenge NMS to demonstrate that Nairobi can be the model of our Post Covid-19 National Recovery Strategy,” Kenyatta stated.

Major General Badi assured the Head of State of his agency’s determination to transform Nairobi into a smart city by fully implementing its broad mandate.

“On re-carpeting of CBD roads, NMS has completed 30 per cent of all the roads and is using Kazi Mtaani initiative.”

“To this end, NMS has engaged our youth in drainage clearing, waste management and rehabilitation of roads,” Badi stated.

He added that NMS had created employment opportunities.

The Head of State also toured ongoing urban renewal and affordable housing projects in Ngara and Pangani neighbourhoods.

The housing projects are being implemented by the state department of housing, NMS and Nairobi City County.

Conspicuously missing from the celebrations was Sonko who for reasons beyond our understanding was not invited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST