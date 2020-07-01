www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, 01 July 2020 – Serial womanizer, comedian and radio presenter, Jalango, shared photos of the first car that he bought in 2009, to show his fans how he has progressed in a span of 11 years.

Back then, Jalango, who is among the few celebrities who live in the leafy suburbs, was living in a cheap house in Kasarani and driving a weather-beaten Starlet, KAU 003K.

He shared photos on his IG page saying,

‘The year is 2009..The venue is Kenya National Theatre….My first car Starlet KAU 003k At this time My house is in Kasarani…First flat after the Kasarani police. The flat name todate is EPHESIANS and my house is U19 on the 4th floor….Trust the process! God above everything!!







