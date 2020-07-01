www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko went partying with friends yesterday after being snubbed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as he marked 100 days of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Sonko was seen partying in the company of four friends as they shared drinks while seated around a table and appeared to be in a jovial mood.

The Governor was seen scrolling through his phone while his friends conversed.

Only one of them had correctly donned their mask.

Sonko was conspicuously missing as Uhuru commended NMS for their 100 days in office at Harambee House in Nairobi where he received a report.

The ceremony was also attended by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and the NMS Director General, Major General Mohammed Badi.

Sonko has been overlooked on some occasions including when Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kwale’s Salim Mvurya, and their Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, were invited to State House, Nairobi, on Saturday, April 25th.

After the NMS 100 days celebration, the President toured some of the agency’s projects in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

Uhuru visited water boreholes and water purification facilities at Kiboro Primary School (Mathare), Chief’s Camp (Mathare North) and at Kibra DCC’s office.

The President noted that he was satisfied that his directives for the first 100 days had been implemented in earnest.

