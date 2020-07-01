www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has revealed why his agency is yet to prosecute Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, over the attempted murder of Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve.

Through the ODDP’s official Twitter handle, the DPP said that Mr. Orinda aka DJ Evolve, has been unable to record a statement because the shooting incident at B-Club affected his speech.

“The prosecution of Embakasi MP Paul Ongili Babu Owino over the attempted murder of DJ Evolve has been slowed down by the inability of the victim to record a statement following the shooting which affected his speech,” said the DPP.

Haji’s statement came a day after DJ Evolve’s interview was aired on TV prompting Kenyans to ask for justice on social media.

During the interview, the 25 year old DJ, while struggling to speak due to the tube attached to his neck, said that he has not been able to do anything for himself because the incident left him immobile.

DJ Evolve said that he couldn’t sleep before and kept having flashbacks of the B-club tragedy, adding that the incident left him traumatized.

Here is the DPP’s full statement

After the incident, the investigating officer diligently followed up on the case, to record DJ Evolve’s statement but found him in pain and overwhelmed. Due to the extraneous process that is taking a statement, it was unwise to take his statement at that point.

The investigating officer was advised to wait for DJ Evolve’s condition to improve. We are happy at the progress that DJ Evolve has made and will use this opportunity to record a statement as soon as possible.

He denied the charge and was released on Kshs.10 million bond with 2 sureties of same amount and in the alternative, cash bail of Kshs.5 million.

The @ODPP_KE had vehemently opposed his release on bail/bond.

The matter was scheduled for mention on 20/3/2020 but was affected by the Covid19 directions issued by the NCAJ on 16/3/2020 scaling down court operations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST