Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Political Analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has shared his thoughts about an embarrassing incident on Tuesday at Milimani Law Courts where a woman caused a scene claiming that Chief Justice David Maraga has abandoned his child which he fathered with her in 2014.

The woman identified as Mary Kwamboka claimed that she was in a relationship with Maraga in 2014 and they sired a child and named her Shantel Kemunto.

However, Maraga, through his lawyer Dunstan Omari, dismissed the woman’s claims and termed her as a liar who is being used by the State to tarnish his name.

Maraga also wrote to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and asked the agency to investigate the woman.

Mutahi Ngunyi, while commenting on the issue, asked why Maraga will be telling the truth while Kwamboka tells a lie? Why? Can’t it be that Kwamboka is telling the truth?

“Why is CJ Maraga telling the TRUTH and this KWAMBOKA girl telling a LIE? Why is it POLITICS and not FAMILY Morality? What is the DIFFERENTIATOR? Are we NOT BIASED against the WEAK?,” Mutahi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST