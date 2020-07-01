www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Closing date: Saturday, 25 July 2020

Posting Title: TEAM ASSISTANT, G4

Job Code Title: TEAM ASSISTANT

Department/Office: United Nations Office at Nairobi

Duty Station: NAIROBI; NAIROBI;

Posting Period: 26 June 2020 – 25 July 2020

Job Opening Number: 20-Administration-UNON-137594-R-Nairobi (X)

United Nations Core Values: Integrity, Professionalism, Respect for Diversity

Organisational Setting and Reporting

The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) is the United Nations headquarters in Africa and the representative office of the Secretary-General. We support programme implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) globally, as well as other United Nations offices in Kenya, by providing administrative, conference and information services (www.unon.org) This position is located in the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), Human Resources Management Service (HRMS), Staff Pay and Benefit, Nairobi Duty station. Under the overall guidance of the Deputy Chief, Human Resources Management Service (HRMS) and the direct supervision of the Front Office Manager, HRMS, the incumbent will provide a wide range of administrative support to the HRMS team and specifically support the HRMS Front Office functions performing the following duties:

Responsibilities

Researches, compiles and organizes information and reference materials from various sources for reports, work plans, studies, briefings. Upon request, generates reports, work orders, service requests (SRs), etc., using Unite iNeed system. Screens phone calls and visitors; responds to moderately complex information requests and inquiries, creates iNeed SRs as appropriate and assigns inquiries to appropriate HRMS personnel for further processing.

Prepares and issues certified pay slips for staff upon request, coordinates UNFCU external payment requests and Letters of Attestation. Assists in providing software and office equipment support. Provides guidance to less experienced staff on office processes and procedures, computer applications such as iNeed system and Umoja Employee Self-Service actions.

Assists in the preparation of presentation materials using appropriate technology/software. Maintains calendar/schedules; monitors changes and communicates relevant information to appropriate staff inside and outside the immediate work unit. Performs data entry and extraction functions.

Reviews, records, distributes and/or processes mail and other documents; follows-up on pending actions. Updates and maintains large distribution lists; monitors, prepares and distributes various materials, reports, where possible using electronic formats; handles arrangement for printing and translation as necessary; coordinates shipment arrangements, courier services and pouch dispatch, etc. Performs general administrative tasks e.g. arrangements for meetings and other events, reservations, follow-up, to include preparing and/or processing administrative requests/documents (e.g. requisitions, purchase orders, authorizations, visa applications, etc.

Performs a wide range of office support and administrative functions. Drafts responses to routine correspondence and other communications; uses standard word processing package to produce a wide variety of large, complex documents and reports. Monitors processes and schedules related to the unit’s outputs, products, tasks, etc.; assists in the verification of receipt and accuracy of requisite documents, approvals, signatures, etc. to ensure compliance with requirements UN Rules and Regulations, Administrative Instructions, Information Circulars, SG Bulletins, UN correspondence manual, verbal and written instructions from the supervisor, established procedures/guidelines. The incumbent is expected to exercise sound judgement on the best way to complete a task. He/she may propose internal guidelines.

Perform any other duties as may be required.

Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM: Knowledge of general office and administrative support including administrative policies, processes and procedures. Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Commitment to implementing the goal of gender equality by ensuring the equal participation and full involvement of women and men in all aspects of work.

COMMUNICATION: Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify, and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

PLANNING & ORGANIZING: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies. Identifies priority activities and assignments, adjusts priorities as required. Allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work. Foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning. Monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary. Uses time efficiently.

Education

Completion of High School Diploma or equivalent is required. Additional technical training in the field of administration and human resources management is highly desirable. Must have passed the United Nations Administrative Support Assessment Test (ASAT) or the Global General Service Test (GGST) at Headquarters or an equivalent locally-administered test at Offices away from Headquarters.

Work Experience

A minimum of three years of progressively responsible work experience in general office support is required.

Experience in Front Office support functions is desirable

Languages

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the post advertised, fluency in oral and written English is required. Knowledge of another official United Nations language is an advantage.

Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates for this position may include substantive assessment which may be followed by a competency-based interview.

Special Notice

This position is subject to local recruitment pursuant to staff rule

4 of the United Nations Staff Rules. All staff in the General Service and related categories shall be recruited in the country or within commuting distance of each office, irrespective of their nationality and of the length of time they may have been in the country. A staff member subject to local recruitment shall not be eligible for the allowances or benefits exclusively applicable to international recruitment.

Appointment against this post is for an initial period of one year and may be subject to extension. Staff members are subject to the authority of the Secretary-General and to assignment by him or her. In this context, all staff are expected to move periodically to new functions in their careers in accordance with established rules and procedures.

All applicants are strongly encouraged to apply on-line as soon as possible after the job opening has been posted and well before the deadline stated in the job opening. On-line applications will be acknowledged where an email address has been provided.

If you do not receive an e-mail acknowledgement within 24 hours of submission, your application may not have been received. If the problem persists, please seek technical assistance through the Inspira ‘Need Help?’ link.

Internal Applicants – when completing the PHP, ensure ALL fields, ALL professional experience and contact information are completed and up to date. This information is the basis for the hiring manager to assess your eligibility and suitability for the position and to contact you.

United Nations Considerations

According to article 101, paragraph 3, of the Charter of the United Nations, the paramount consideration in the employment of the staff is the necessity of securing the highest standards of efficiency, competence, and integrity. Candidates will not be considered for employment with the United Nations if they have committed violations of international human rights law, violations of international humanitarian law, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse, or sexual harassment, or if there are reasonable grounds to believe that they have been involved in the commission of any of these acts. The term ‘sexual exploitation’ means any actual or attempted abuse of a position of vulnerability, differential power, or trust, for sexual purposes, including, but not limited to, profiting monetarily, socially or politically from the sexual exploitation of another. The term ‘sexual abuse’ means the actual or threatened physical intrusion of a sexual nature, whether by force or under unequal or coercive conditions. The term ‘sexual harassment’ means any unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature that might reasonably be expected or be perceived to cause offence or humiliation, when such conduct interferes with work, is made a condition of employment or creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment, and when the gravity of the conduct warrants the termination of the perpetrator’s working relationship. Candidates who have committed crimes other than minor traffic offences may not be considered for employment.

Due regard will be paid to the importance of recruiting the staff on as wide a geographical basis as possible. The United Nations places no restrictions on the eligibility of men and women to participate in any capacity and under conditions of equality in its principal and subsidiary organs. The United Nations Secretariat is a non-smoking environment.

How To Apply

Applicants are urged to follow carefully all instructions available in the online recruitment platform, inspira. For more detailed guidance, applicants may refer to the Manual for the Applicant, which can be accessed by clicking on ‘Manuals’ hyper-link on the upper right side of the inspira account-holder homepage.

The evaluation of applicants will be conducted on the basis of the information submitted in the application according to the evaluation criteria of the job opening and the applicable internal legislations of the United Nations including the Charter of the United Nations, resolutions of the General Assembly, the Staff Regulations and Rules, administrative issuances and guidelines. Applicants must provide complete and accurate information pertaining to their personal profile and qualifications according to the instructions provided in inspira to be considered for the current job opening. No amendment, addition, deletion, revision or modification shall be made to applications that have been submitted. Candidates under serious consideration for selection will be subject to reference checks to verify the information provided in the application.

Job openings advertised on the Careers Portal will be removed at 11:59 p.m. (New York time) on the deadline date.

No Fee

THE UNITED NATIONS DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING). THE UNITED NATIONS DOES NOT CONCERN ITSELF WITH INFORMATION ON APPLICANTS’ BANK ACCOUNTS.