Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Residents of a Kiamwathi village in Nyeri County are reeling in shock after a houseboy of a Nyeri PCEA pastor, Samuel Theuri, killed his girlfriend then committed suicide.

The houseboy identified as Erick Muriithi, is said to have hacked the 37-year old woman to death at the servants’ quarters at the preacher’s home.

He then committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

His body was found dangling from a rope tied to an avocado tree near the servants’ quarters.

The motive behind the macabre killing is still unknown with the preacher stating that he never knew the houseboy, who is in his 40s, had a girlfriend.

“I never knew Muriithi had a lover.”

“I last saw him on Tuesday evening, and he did not appear depressed.”

“I suspect the woman visited him late in the night,” Theuri told the media.

The two bodies were moved to Nyeri County Referral Hospital as police carry out investigations into the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.