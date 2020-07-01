www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – The fate of Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General, Caleb Kositany, is already decided.

This was revealed by Jubilee Party Vice-Chair, David Murathe, who disclosed details of a Jubilee National Executive Council (NEC) meeting set to kick Kositany out of Jubilee.

Kositany, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, caused a stir on Sunday, June 28th, after calling on the Auditor General to look into the party’s books as he alleged massive corruption at the party’s Pangani headquarters.

He claimed that Ksh7 million was being spent monthly on tea and snacks, saying it was part of a scheme to siphon funds.

Dismissing the allegations, Murathe claimed that Kositany was aware of his imminent ouster and was pre-empting it by pretending to be a whistle-blower.

He accused Kositany of coming up with the allegations as excuses to draw attention away from what he described as his gross misconduct and insubordination of Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Murathe revealed that the NEC meeting to be led by President Uhuru Kenyatta had already been scheduled before changes to the President’s calendar disrupted the plan.

“Caleb knows that he will be kicked out of the party in the next NEC meeting for gross misconduct and insubordination.”

“He’s looking for an excuse.”

“In fact, the NEC meeting was already supposed to have taken place but changes to the President’s schedule meant we had to postpone it.”

“It will happen very soon,” he noted.

Murathe further disclosed that there was no basis to Kositany’s allegations as officials like himself did not operate from the Party Headquarters, noting that it was the mainstay of the Secretariat.

He advised Kositany to seek clarity on Jubilee’s financial records from the Treasurer, Abraham Mutai, who also happens to be an ally of the Deputy President.

Murathe asserted that Kositany will be ousted from his position in the party due to multiple instances in which he countermanded Tuju.

“Caleb is on his way out for gross misconduct and insubordination.”

“When the Secretary-General wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties, Kositany also wrote to the Registrar yet the SG is supposed to be the voice of the party.”

“When Tuju wrote show-cause letters to an MCA in Kirinyaga County, Kositany wrote another letter to the same MCA telling them to ignore Tuju’s letter.”

“Surely, where in the world have you seen a deputy coming out to oppose and fight his boss?” Murathe posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST