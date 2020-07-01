www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, 01 July 2020 – Former secular singer turned gospel minister and motivational speaker, Size 8, has stunned fans with her new body shape.

Size 8 is getting thicker by the day and this is evident through the latest photos that she shared on her Instagram page.

And she looks sexier after the hips expanded.

Has DJ MO started releasing too many proteins after she complained of being sexually starved?

See her latest photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST