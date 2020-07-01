www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed the revised Building Bridges Initiative report that is set to be released by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

This is after it emerged that the new report may have just emboldened his 2022 Presidential bid.

The DP dropped his opposition to creating an expanded Executive as proposed under the revised Building Bridges Initiative Report.

“The DP is okay with what will be unveiled.”

“It is his wish to manage this country with like-minded leaders” Keiyo South MP, Daniel Rono, said.

The creation of more positions provides the DP with better chips to negotiate ways of collaborating with other leaders which he will use to strengthen his presidential bid.

“The DP is likely to benefit from an expanded Executive because he will be in a position to reach out to more leaders to build a coalition together and share responsibilities bolstering his State House bid,” Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, explained.

Ruto has been courting ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Following a meeting of their aides at DP Ruto’s Karen home on Friday, June 12th, the three leaders created a technical team to iron out details of the deal.

“We assembled here as leaders from Western Kenya.”

“We will particularly focus on the unfolding character of governance and of the political economy in the country and its implications for everybody,” Mudavadi addressed a Press Conference after a meeting at his residence in Nairobi on the same day.

Ruto’s allies have also welcomed the proposal to create the position of a Prime Minister through Parliament, instead of an executive PM which will require a referendum.

“If we need a hybrid system where the PM is voted by legislators, that can be done even now.”

“The Majority Leader’s position can be changed to PM rather than taking Kenyans through a referendum,” Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, stated.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leaders have assembled the team which is expected to give the BBI report a smooth sail in Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST