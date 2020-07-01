www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has fully recovered going by a video clip that was posted by his daughter, Winnie Odinga, on Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister has been holed up in a Dubai hospital for two weeks where he was undergoing a complex surgery after one of his motor nerves malfunctioned.

In the video that went viral, Raila Odinga said he is feeling “great and strong” and it is just a matter of days before he returns to the country to assist President Uhuru Kenyatta in building the nation.

Raila Odinga was donning a designer short and a Kangol Tshirt

Here is the video posted by his daughter on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST