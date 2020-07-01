Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has fully recovered going by a video clip that was posted by his daughter, Winnie Odinga, on Wednesday.
The former Prime Minister has been holed up in a Dubai hospital for two weeks where he was undergoing a complex surgery after one of his motor nerves malfunctioned.
In the video that went viral, Raila Odinga said he is feeling “great and strong” and it is just a matter of days before he returns to the country to assist President Uhuru Kenyatta in building the nation.
Raila Odinga was donning a designer short and a Kangol Tshirt
Here is the video posted by his daughter on Wednesday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST