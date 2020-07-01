www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Police gunned down suspected thugs on Wednesday along Ngong Road after a shootout.

The cops had been trailling the thugs who were in a saloon car and caught up with them along Ngong Road near Upper Hill.

Two memebers of the gang were killed on the spot while two managed to escape with bullet wounds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.