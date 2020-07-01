www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, 01 July 2020 – Notorious Ugandan socialite, BadBlack, who recently dragged the Government to court over an unpaid COVID19 advert, has caused chaos on Instagram after posting a steamy video in bed with her lover, preparing to have explosive sex.

The notorious socialite is infamous for publicity stunts and this latest video is just another clout chasing stunt.

The illiterate socialite attached a caption to the steamy video that we find hard to understand

Watch the steamy video.

