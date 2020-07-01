www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Information Communication Technology (ICT), Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, asked for forgiveness after narrating how President Uhuru Kenyatta took him on a night tour around Nairobi.

Asked whether he had a story that he would have shared on mobile, Mucheru narrated his night tour around Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) with Uhuru only to later realise that he may have revealed too much and asked for forgiveness.

“Now I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that but that’s my story and I will say it, I’ll ask for forgiveness,” noted the Cabinet Secretary.

Mucheru was speaking yesterday at My Kenya My Story mobile phone film competition awards organised by Kenya Film Commission.

In his story, Mucheru narrated how the President invited him to tour the city at night.

The trip started at around 7 p.m at Michuki Park to see how it is being rehabilitated and ended at around 11:30 p.m.

He explained that when they got to River Road, the President engaged with some of the street families that were being paid Ksh650 a day to construct pavements in Nairobi.

The families lauded the President for the initiative and what puzzled Mucheru is that they didn’t ask Uhuru for money as usual but identification cards.

“One lady told the President, ‘Your Excellency, the first time I’ve seen hope in my life is now, you have given us work now I know my children will not be beggars again’.”

“These people did not ask the President for money, they have dignity, the only request they gave the president was ‘can we please have IDs, we feel proud to be Kenyans again” he narrated.

Mucheru added that the President does his night trips regularly and during the tour, he got a bit worried about where they were.

CCTV footage shared on social media on June 2nd showed Uhuru allegedly alighting from a car that appeared to be a Probox alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kenyatta Avenue at night.

