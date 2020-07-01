www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Radio Maisha presenter, Clement Miekenyi alias Clemmo, is lucky to be alive.

This is after he was involved in a grisly accident with his family but escaped unscathed.

Taking to Instagram, Clemmo shared photos of his mangled car and thanked God for the lucky escape.

He wrote:

“Came out of this alive with my family!!

“GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME🙏🙏🙏 ASANTE MUNGU Kwa fursa nyingine yakua hai na familia yangu🙏🙏”

See the photos of his badly damaged car below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.