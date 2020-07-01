www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – An outspoken MP from Kiambu County has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for ‘fulfilling’ his administration’s legacy projects in Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Tuesday, Lari MP, Jonah Mburu, said the commencement of the construction of the 540 kilometers Mau Mau road is a ‘dream come true’.

The mega road project, which will traverse 4 counties namely Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a and Nyeri, will cost the Government Sh.30 billion translating to Sh. 55 millions per kilometer.

Mburu said that his constituency, which has had no tarmac road, will enjoy 105 kilometres of tarmacked roads starting from Gataka along the Limuru/ Lari boundary to Gitiha, Iria ini, Kagaa, Matimbei, Kamahindu, Kimende, and Gatamaiyu.

Other areas where the road will criss-cross in Lari are Nduriri, Kagongo and Nyanduma before entering Gatundu at Kariminu covering 227 kilometres.

The MP said the road will boost the economy of areas that had lagged behind for decades in matters of development.

“Mt.Kenya region which grows coffee and tea as well as the general agriculture economy and trade will be significantly enhanced due to good interconnections,” said Mburu.

Mau Mau road seeks to honour Mau Mau freedom fighters who liberated Kenya from colonialists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST