Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 307 new Covid19 cases, the highest number recorded in a single day in the country since the first case in March.

This brings the number of confirmed positive cases in the country so far to 6,673.

Of the 307 new cases, 289 patients are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 3,591 samples.

At the same time, one more Covid19 patient has died raising the death toll to 149.

On the bright side, 50 more patients have also been discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 2,089.

Nairobi continues to lead in new cases with 154 followed by Mombasa 38, Machakos 33, Kiambu and Narok 20 cases each, Kajiado 14, Busia 10, Kericho 4, Makueni and Nakuru 5 cases each, Kilifi, Kisumu, Kitui and Uasin Gishu each recorded one case.

In Nairobi, the new cases are distributed as follows, Dagoretti North 34, Kibra 22, Embakasi Central and Lang’ata 18 cases each, Starehe 17, Westlands 14, Embakasi South 10, Embakasi West 7, Kamukunji 5, Dagoretti, Makadara and Mathare 2 cases each, Embakasi Central, Roysambu and Ruaraka reported a case each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.