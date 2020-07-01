www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – As the number of Civid-19 cases in the country continues to surge, a Kenyan clinical officer who has recovered from this deadly virus has shared his ‘scary’ experience.

Austin Oduor, 33, who is clinician at a Government hospital in Kuria East, Migori County, said he took the Covid19 test on June 4th after experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus and the results turned out positive two days later.

“My motivation for taking this test was because as a clinical officer, I am a front line worker who is highly exposed to the disease by the nature of my profession,” said Oduor.

“I have been working at a centre that is close to the Kenya – Tanzania border, a place that has registered several cross border transmissions.”

Before taking the Covid19 test, Oduor, who is also the President of the Global Association of Clinical Officers and Physician Associates (Africa chapter), said he woke up on May 25th feeling sick and he thought he had a bout of Malaria.

He took some anti-malaria tablets that day, but he did not get better.

“The chills were on a level that I’ve not experienced before.”

“But the scariest was the pain around my neck.”

“It was very stiff, any turn to the left or to the right sent a sharp pain through my head” he narrates

The next day he noticed he had lost his sense of smell, a classic malaria symptom now confirmed as a Covid19 symptom as well.

That is when he took the Covid19 test and the results come out two days later when he had already recovered.

Consequently, he was put in isolation for 21 days as an ‘asymptomatic’ patient while his office was closed and fumigated.

“I was put under quarantine at Macalder Isolation Centre in Nyatike, which is about 80km from my workplace.”

“My experience at the centre was worrying and I would wish for the relevant authorities to take action,”

So far, Kenya has recorded 6,366 Covid19 positive cases, 2,039 recoveries and 148 fatalities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.