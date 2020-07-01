www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, July 01, 2020 – Media personality, Jeff Koinange, has narrated how the ‘boys club’ of late former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore found the rare bottle of Whisky that was to be gifted to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Bob had bought the President a bottle of Johnnie Walker Directors Blend that retails at a whooping Ksh 460,000 but the boys club drowned it after Uhuru failed to show up just before Collymore passed on.

The ‘boys club’ is made up of businessman Ally Khan Satchu, Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo, politician Peter Kenneth, Media Personality Jeff Koinange, Scangroup CEO Bharat Thakrar, British High Commissioner Nic Hailey and Kenya Commercial Bank CEO, Joshua Oigara.

During Collymore’s memorial service at All Saints Cathedral, Uhuru said that he was disappointed he did not get time to return to Collymore’s house to collect a ‘special gift’.

“I was supposed to have gone back to collect my gift reserved for a special friend from Bob and so Peter Kenneth, Oigara and crew, you will pay.”

“That did not belong to you,” Uhuru said.

Jeff has narrated how they managed to secure the rare whiskey after a worldwide search during the first commemoration of the late former Safaricom CEO.

“We finally found that only one bottle was remaining in the whole world and that bottle was all the way in Ireland with the manufacturer.”

“So we made the call and pleaded with the manufacturer. We told them that if we didn’t get that bottle we could end up in Kamiti (even though they probably don’t know where Kamiti is) but we told them that it was for the President of Kenya and they had to let us have it.”

“Luckily we got it and the manufacturer shipped it in a crate and all…very well packed because we could not risk having it break before it reached Jomo Kenyatta International Airport!” Jeff narrated during the morning radio show.

The award winning journalist further revealed that members of the ‘boys club’ presented the rare bottle of whiskey to the President in person.

