www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has refuted claims that he was admitted at a city hospital after contracting Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Atwoli took to twitter to urge Kenyans to exercise caution and desist from spreading fake news at a time the country was battling against the pandemic.

“Let’s avoid sharing fake news.”

“Considering I am a person of interest, I will make it public if I were to get hospitalized.”

“It’s God, the one God I pray to, who takes care of me,” Atwoli tweeted.

COTU also reiterated Atwoli’s stance while giving an update on the Secretary-General’s health.

“Avoid the fake news making rounds that our Secretary General Bro Francis Atwoli has been hospitalized.”

“The SG is in good health and has been busy attending meetings and online engagements aimed at cushioning workers from the economic shock of COVID,” COTU added.

A local daily had reported that Atwoli was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, June 30th after falling ill.

The report added that Atwoli had contracted the virus which has seen Kenya record 6,366 positive cases with 148 fatalities.

With President Uhuru Kenyatta poised to receive the Building Bridges Initiative report, Atwoli is set to be one of the key leaders to push for its recommendation and rally MPs and Senators to adopt the report.

The COTU boss has been vocal about the need to support the report and the expansion of the executive to accommodate more leaders after an election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST