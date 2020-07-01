www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – In what appears to be a well-orchestrated plan to cut Deputy President William Ruto to size, some factotums surrounding Uhuru Kenyatta are exploring ways of expelling the DP from Jubilee using his links with Jubilee Asili Centre.

If he is expelled, Ruto will lose his seat as Deputy Leader and Deputy President as he will be partyless.

If he survives expulsion by using legal avenues, a plot to impeach him on the floor of the House on grounds of running a parallel Government is being worked on.

According to sources, the move by Uhuru to control Parliament and courting pro-Ruto MPs to his side is part of the impeachment plot.

Sources intimated that Uhuru’s mandarins are planning to summon Ruto using the party’s disciplinary mechanism to explain what he knows about the Jubilee Asili Centre and its operations.

Not spared are Jubilee MPs who were hosted by Ruto at the centre.

The allegations are that the DP is running a parallel Jubilee headquarters, thus undermining the party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta.

They further claim that the DP is engaged in criminal activities by operating from Jubilee Asili Center when the party’s recognized offices at the registrar are along Thika Road.

By last week, plans were at an advanced stage to have party members record statements at Kilimani Police Station and have those operating Jubilee Asili Center arrested.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s allies are using the centre to ask pertinent questions on the Jubilee Party’s operations including the Sh67 million rent controversy and Sh1.3 billion received as income.

Those targeted for arrest are MPs Nixon Korir (Langata), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Nakuru Woman Rep Susan Kihika among others.

Insiders revealed that Uhuru has now declared total war on Ruto and that is why he sanctioned the removal of Ruto’s allies from leadership of various National Assembly committees.

