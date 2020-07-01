Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com
Position:
- Kenya Livestock Producers Association (KLPA) is currently seeking for Agricultural field officers to assist in provision of extension services to DigiFarm’s smallholder farmers.
- The position holder will provide agricultural extension services to contracted farmers. S/he will live and work at the County level to raise awareness and uptake of DigiFarm’s interventions.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Supervise recruitment, onboarding and geotagging of farmers on to the Digifarm platform.
- Supervise and coordinate input distribution to the contracted farmers.
- Provide agronomic support and advice to farmers on crop production, pre- and post-harvest management.
- Manage the end to end farmer engagement season-to-season.
- Support and coordinate Digifarm programs with other Digifarm ecosystem partners.
- Prepare weekly, monthly or on-demand activity reports.
- Perform any other related duties as may be assigned.
Minimum Requirements
- Required education: Degree or diploma in agricultural Education & Extension, general agriculture, horticulture, soil science, or an agricultural-related course from a recognized institution.
- Required relevant work experience: 1-2 years in implementation of agricultural projects offering direct support to farmers.
- Knowledgeable and well versed with specificities of crop production and able to conduct farmer trainings to improve their agricultural productivity.
- Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English and Swahili.
- Knowledge of local languages in any of the following counties: Migori, Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega, West Pokot, Trans-Nzoia, Nakuru, Homabay, Machakos, Makueni, and Kajiado
- Willingness to travel and relocate to the rural areas as and when necessary.
- Community mobilization skills.
How to Apply
- Qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications including a cover letter and a detailed CV with at least 2 professional referees. State salary expectations in the cover letter.
- All applications must be sent through careers@klpakenya.org and should be received by CoB 7th July 2020.
- Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
- Kenya Livestock Producers Association (KLPA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and committed to diversity and gender equality.