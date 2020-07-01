www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga has said that he will continue serving Kenyans as Chief Justice despite a dozen of mines planted by the Executive led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the launch of the Judiciary’s e-filing portal on Wednesday, the CJ said he is still around because “there is so much that needs to be done”.

“I noticed when the President of LSK spoke it was like he was bidding me goodbye but I am still here,” he said.

He added, “When a judge goes on retirement, he or she gets a letter to go on leave from the Chief Registrar of Judiciary and that I think will be in November.”

Maraga promised to work towards reducing the number of days a dispute takes in court in order to contribute towards efforts to get Kenya ranked higher globally for ease in doing business.

Currently, a commercial dispute valued at $5,000 takes 465 days to be concluded while in other jurisdictions, it takes 200 days.

Under the new filling system, all lawyers, police, DPP and members of the public are required to register themselves through a portal to log into the Judiciary system.

