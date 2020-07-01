www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday July 1, 2020 – Kirinyaga Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have renewed their battle with Governor Anne Waiguru days.

This is after a Senate Committee cleared her following an impeachment hearing.

The MCAs approved a Ksh15.6 million for Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri’s office despite opposition from Waiguru.

The Governor had apparently sought for zero allocation after Ndambiri supported the bid to oust her.

The Assembly also approved only Ksh 1 million for the office of Kirinyaga County Secretary, Joe Muriuki, despite Waiguru recommending an allocation of Ksh 111 million.

The changes were confirmed by Baragwi Ward MCA, David Mathenge, who is also the Chairman of the Budget Committee in the County Assembly.

The move was seen as a show of defiance by the MCAs who had promised to consider other options to oust Waiguru after the Senate cleared her.

Among options they revealed were on the table was to initiate a fresh impeachment motion in the County Assembly and take it all the way to the Senate yet again.

If they were to pursue this option, they will have to collect evidence directly linking the Governor to graft and abuse of office, as the previous bid failed over the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST