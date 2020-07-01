www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Wednesday, 01 July 2020 – A pastor in Kakamega is being hunted down by police after he killed a man that he busted having sex with his wife.

Pastor Edmond Inzai, a preacher at Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) Church in Lugari, Kakamega County, returned home unannounced on Sunday night and caught his 29 year old wife having sex with the deceased, 32 year old Fred Khamasi, a youth leader at African Divine Church.

The 40 year old pastor reportedly took a panga and hacked Khamasi repeatedly in different parts of the body before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the suspect’s wife escaped during the melee.

The deceased was left bleeding but he didn’t die on the spot.

The deceased’s wife, Ann Alusa, said her husband left home at around 9PM on Sunday without disclosing where he was going.

He then returned home at around 11pm with deep panga cuts inflicted to his head, arms and different parts of his body.

“Blood was gushing from the cut parts,” said Alusa.

The distressed wife took her husband to a local hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Kakamega County Police Commander, Hassan Barua, confirmed the incident and said that a hunt for the suspect has been launched.

The Kenyan DAILY POST