Court Clerk- (Nairobi)

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

The firm hereby invites applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-motivated candidates for the position of Court Clerk. The ideal candidate must be a person of high integrity, hardworking and able to work with minimum supervision, possess good communication skills and self-motivated

About the Client:

A leading law firm in Africa and based in Nairobi is seeking to hire. It has garnered experience in various sectors in Africa and within.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Due diligence at the all Court Registries and other Government departments

Processing of Court documents.

Can able to update Managing Partners and departmental diaries.

Can able prepare bring ups and Court updates Managing Partner and departmental diaries.

Liaison at all Court Registries Government departments

Drafting court documents Hearing/Mention dates and Parties Invitations and Affidavit of Service.

Basic knowledge of drafting court pleadings.

Qualifications & Requirements

Diploma Kenya School of Law or any other institution

Proficiency in computer applications

Good command of English language and pleasant personality

Well developed negotiating skills

Experience in similar position

A diploma in law would be an added advantage though not essential

Salary-Competitive salary will be offered to the successful candidate..

Competencies & Skills

Self Motivated

High Integrity

Hardworking

Minimum Supervision

Good Communication Skills.

Powerful Negotiation Skills

Team player

Possess ultimate customer service skills

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (COURT CLERK) as subject to reach us not later than 3rd July 2020 to italglobaljobs@gmail.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.