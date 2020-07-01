www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Conveyancing Clerk- (Nairobi)

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

The firm hereby invites applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-motivated candidates for the position of Conveyancing Clerk. The ideal candidate must be a person of high integrity, hardworking and able to work with minimum supervision, possess good communication skills and self-motivated

About the Client:

A leading law firm in Africa and based in Nairobi is seeking to hire. It has garnered experience in various sectors in Africa and within.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Due diligence at the Land Registries and other Government departments

Processing of stamp duty payments and registration of documents at various registries.

Procure clearance certificates and consents

Liaison at the Land Registry and Government departments

Drafting conveyancing document

Qualifications & Requirements

KCSE

Proficiency in computer applications

Good command of English language and pleasant personality

Well developed negotiating skills

Experience in similar position

A diploma in law would be an added advantage though not essential

Salary -Competitive salary will be offered to the successful candidate..

Competencies & Skills

Self Motivated

High Integrity

Hardworking

Minimum Supervision

Good Communication Skills.

Team player

Powerful negotiating skills

Possess ultimate customer service skills

How To Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (CONVEYANCING CLERK) as subject to reach us not later than 3rd July 2020 to italglobaljobs@gmail.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.