Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Arsenalreturn to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since March 7th when they host relegation-threatened Norwich City in the Premier League tonight.

The two teams were in FA Cup action over the weekend, with the Gunners booking a place in the semis whereas Norwich were knocked out by Manchester United.

Arsenal need to win this game to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Norwich

This is an ideal fixture for Mikel Arteta’s charges to pick up a morale boosting win and we reckon the home side will secure a comfortable win.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

GR1 (19:15) Panathinaikos v Aris -1

CH1 (19:45) Lugano v Basel –GG

EPL1 (20:00) Arsenal v Norwich -1

SE1 (20:00) Malmo v Djurgardens -1

ES1 (20:30) Valencia v Atletic Club -1x

IT1 (20:30) Inter v Brescia –Over 2.5

AT1 (21:30) Red Bull Salzburg v Sturm Graz-Over 2.5

NO1 (21:30) Rosenberg v Valerenga -1

EPL (21:45) Sheffield Wed v West Brom –x2

EPL (22:15) West Ham v Chelsea –Over 2.5

IT1 (22:45) Spal v AC Milan -2

GOOD LUCK