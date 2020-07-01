Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Arsenalreturn to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since March 7th when they host relegation-threatened Norwich City in the Premier League tonight.
The two teams were in FA Cup action over the weekend, with the Gunners booking a place in the semis whereas Norwich were knocked out by Manchester United. Go here>>>>
Arsenal need to win this game to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Norwich Go here>>>>
This is an ideal fixture for Mikel Arteta’s charges to pick up a morale boosting win and we reckon the home side will secure a comfortable win.
See more tips below and play responsibly.
GR1 (19:15) Panathinaikos v Aris -1
CH1 (19:45) Lugano v Basel –GG
EPL1 (20:00) Arsenal v Norwich -1 Go here>>>>
SE1 (20:00) Malmo v Djurgardens -1
ES1 (20:30) Valencia v Atletic Club -1x
IT1 (20:30) Inter v Brescia –Over 2.5
AT1 (21:30) Red Bull Salzburg v Sturm Graz-Over 2.5 Go here>>>>
NO1 (21:30) Rosenberg v Valerenga -1
EPL (21:45) Sheffield Wed v West Brom –x2
EPL (22:15) West Ham v Chelsea –Over 2.5
IT1 (22:45) Spal v AC Milan -2
GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>>