Wednesday, July 01, 2020 – It is exactly one year since Bob Collymore, the former Safaricom CEO, succumbed to cancer.

Mr. Collymore died on Monday, July 1st, 2019, at his home after a long battle with blood cancer and was cremated at Kariakor Crematorium the following day in strict adherence to his will.

Bob’s famed boys club comprising of Joshua Oigara (KCB CEO), Jeff Koinange (Journalist), Peter Kenneth (Politician), Aly-Khan Sachu (Stock market trader), and Bharat Thakrar (Scangroup CEO) paid Bob’s widow, Wambui Collymore, a visit on Tuesday morning.

Taking to twitter, Jeff shared a photo of the boys at Bob’s house and thanked Wambui for hosting them.

“One Year later, Our Captain’s Spirit lives on through his Amazing wife, Wambui Kamiru and The BOYZ Club!

“Thanks for bringing us together, Wambui!

“We shall continue to keep #CelebratingBob,” he wrote.

In a recent interview with a local daily, Wambui revealed that the boys club have been very supportive.

“They (boys club) have been very supportive.

“They have checked on me constantly. I feel like I’m part of a family with the boys’ club,”

She also revealed where Bob’s ashes were deposited.

“Bob’s ashes were deposited into the sea in Diani. Diani was his favourite beach in the whole world, so we thought it best to put his ashes in the sea there; so that no matter where any of us, his family or friends, are in the world, as long as you are near or out at sea, then you are in the presence of where his remains are,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.