Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – The Atheist community in Kenya has thrown its weight behind Chief Justice David Maraga after a woman accused him of being a deadbeat father.

The accusations were made by a woman identified as Mary Kwamboka Onyancha who is demanding Sh161k monthly upkeep.

But according to the chairman of the Atheists community in Kenya, Harrison Mumia, the accusations made by Mary Kwamboka are part of a wider scheme to dent the integrity of the Chief Justice.

“We stand in solidarity with Chief Justice David Maraga following accusations by Mary Kwamboka, a lady who on June 30, dramatically alleged that the CJ fathered a child with him.”

“While we cannot ascertain the truth of the matter at this point, the manner in which Ms Kwamboka accused the CJ reeks of witch-hunt by external forces,” Mr Mumia said.

“Since the historic Supreme Court ruling which nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election in 2017, we have witnessed sustained efforts by the Executive to frustrate the judiciary, including the recent president’s failure to appoint the 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission,” he added.

Maraga, through his lawyers, rubbished the allegations as part of a smear campaign from state operatives.

“Our client is the Chief Justice of this country.”

“ There has been intense pressure from every quarter for the CJ to go or resign or leave office before the end of the CJ’s term which is coming to the end on January 12, 2021,” said lawyer Danstan Omari, who is acting for Maraga alongside Masaki and Sam Nyaberi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.