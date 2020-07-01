Job Title: Senior Accountant
Nature of Job: Full Time
Industry: Manufacturing
Salary: 60k
Job Location: Nairobi, Mlolongo
Job Summary: Our client, a manufacturer and a distributor of cleaning and sanitation products for both Industrial and Domestic use is looking to fill the role of a Senior Accountant with good accounting experience in a busy manufacturing company.
The jobholder will report to the general manager and supervise Accountant, Credit Controller & Accounts assistants in the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare and record asset, liability, revenue, and expenses entries by compiling and analyzing account information.
- Maintain and balance subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, posting, reconciling transactions; resolving discrepancies.
- Maintain general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts; preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.
- Summarize financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss, and other statements like management accounts monthly
- Avoid legal challenges by complying with legal requirements.
- Provide leadership in the Accounts department
- Protect an organization’s value by keeping information confidential.
- Produce error-free accounting reports and present their results
- Analyze financial information and summarize financial status
- Review and suggest ways to improve overall efficiency and spending of the company
- Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures
- Spearhead debt collection and ensure the debt level are well managed
- Balance the debt and credit levels of the company and ensure smooth operation
- Prepare the company annual budget and manage monthly departmental budgets
- Participate in financial standards setting and in forecast process
- Provide input into department’s goal setting process
- Prepare financial statements and produce budgets according to schedule
- Oversee tax audits and tax returns
- Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance
- Support month-end and year-end close process
- Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls
- Liaise with the management to improve financial procedures
- Any other duties which may be given to you from time to time
Requirements:
- CPA (K) graduate
- Degree in Finance /Accounting or strategic management shall be an added advantage
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Accounting in FMCG Environment – At least 1 year in a senior role
- Knowledge of Quick books ,Sage, Pastel accounting packages or ERP system
- Strong analytical, communication and leadership skills
- Competent accounting and control skills related to project entities
- Proven administrative, leadership and management ability in the areas of strategic planning and organizational development
- Ability to develop, monitor and maintain management information systems and procedures
- Experience of financial responsibility for a budget
- Ability to work on own initiative and under pressure
How to Apply:
Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted