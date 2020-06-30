www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – African Union Envoy Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has moved to allay fears about her husband’s health condition, saying Jakom is doing well.

This is after rumours went around that Baba is in critical condition with some even suggesting that he had been flown to China for specialized treatment.

However, Ida confirmed that Raila was recovering well in Dubai after undergoing surgery for mild nerve disorder.

She further stated that Raila was doing better adding that she stays in contact with him on an hourly basis.

“He is in the United Arab Emirates – Dubai based International Hospital run by Germans.”

“He has been successfully treated of a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg and not what has been alleged.”

“Treat such rumours with utmost contempt and abhorrence. It’s not right to speculate on someone’s health,” she stated.

Ida further revealed that the decision to airlift the ODM leader was to give him enough time to recover without interruption from family and guests.

“Had he been here, many people would be flocking the home to see him.”

“Each visitor always wants at least to talk to him thus eating away into his recovery time,” she stated.

The doctors at the hospital had recommended some time for him to recover as Ida noted that when it comes time to head home, they will charter a plane for Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST