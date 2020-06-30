www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – Kenyans wishing to travel to European Union (EU) countries will have to wait longer even as the bloc prepares to reopen its external borders.

This is after Kenya was listed among countries whose nationals would not be permitted to enter the bloc upon the border reopening.

Besides Kenyans, nationals of countries hard-hit with Covid19 like the United States, Russia and Brazil have also been excluded.

Among the East African Countries, only Ugandans and Rwandese have been given the green light to enter the EU.

The state of affairs was brought about by the failure of EU officials to agree on a common list of countries that would definitely be banned from entering the bloc upon the border reopening but managed to create a list of countries with a better epidemiological situation, the citizens of which will be able to enter Europe by the end of next week.

According to Euronews, Ambassadors from the 27 EU members convened from Friday afternoon to establish a criteria for granting quarantine-free access from next Wednesday.

“The European Union has an internal process to determine from which countries it would be safe to accept travelers,” EU Commission spokesman, Eric Mamer, said.

EU officials have been quick to stress that decisions on who can and cannot enter the bloc are not political, but based on science that allows member states to keep their citizens safe.

So far, Kenya has recorded over 6,366 Covid19 cases and 148 fatalities.

