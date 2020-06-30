www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday May 30, 2020 – An aide to former President Mwai Kibaki has confirmed that his boss is out of Nairobi Hospital after a routine checkup.

Addressing the press, Kibaki’s Private Secretary, Ngari Gituku, said the former President had gone to hospital for a routine check-up and did not get admitted.

Gituku said that he was appalled by media reports which indicated that Kibaki was in the hospital and termed them as baseless and a gross exaggeration of the truth.

“It is time Kenyans stopped being too intrusive on things that are private, especially one’s health.”

“I am reading some quarters saying that he has been in the hospital for 10 days.”

“That is far-fetched,” Gituku said.

He further warned against reading too much whenever a VIP visits a hospital.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still admitted at a Dubai hospital after having a surgery last week.

Sources at the hospital said Raila, who is also the ODM party leader, may stay longer at the hospital to ensure he recovers as fast as possible.

