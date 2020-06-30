www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – The release of the final Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is set to be delayed over the Covid19 scare at State House and the treatment of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Dubai.

Raila Odinga was flown to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a minor surgical operation on his back and was admitted to the Saudi German Hospital Dubai (SGH Dubai).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly not set foot in State House after four staffers tested positive for Covid19 and now prefers to work from the comfort of his home.

Speaking on the issue, BBI Steering Committee Chairman Senator Yusuf Haji stated that the report will be released when Uhuru and Raila are ready.

“We have finished our report but we will wait for them to give us a date that suits them both so that we can hand over our report,” he revealed.

The mandate of the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges to a United Kenya Task Force is set to expire on Tuesday, June 30th.

The team was on a retreat in Machakos working round the clock to finalise the report before the expiry of their mandate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST