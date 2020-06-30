www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has thanked Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director General, Mohamed Badi, for transforming Nairobi within the first 100 days since he was appointed to the post.

Speaking during the celebration of NMS100 days in office on Tuesday, Uhuru said NMS has made progress in ensuring that the County is clean.

“This is encouraging but much work remains.”

“What NMS has demonstrated during this period, is that the task is achievable – that the aspirations of the people of Nairobi can and will become a reality,” he said.

Uhuru said going forward, the Government must reach all the informal settlements across the city with the programme.

“I am particularly gratified by the street families that have been working on the Grogan Road area.”

“Today, those young people can afford to live away from the streets and give their children hope of a better tomorrow,” he said.

He asked the NMS to pay attention to the systemic challenges that face the city in the medium and long term.

“Nairobi cannot truly take her place among the great cities of the world without staying true to consistently implementing our national and County development plans,” he added.

NMS General Mohamed Badi took the seat on March 30th this year and has done a lot in transforming the city that looked like a lost city.

