Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Agriculture CS Peter Munya, his Water and ICT colleagues, Sicily Kariuki and Joe Mucheru, have been accused of engaging in early campaigns and eyeing gubernatorial seats ahead of the 2022 elections.

It is alleged that Munya is rattling Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, with reports indicating that the County Assembly has been divided into two factions – those supporting the CS and those aligned to the Governor.

The duo’s rivalry commenced in 2017 after Munya lost to Murungi and the two have been embroiled in a war of words over Munya’s interest in the gubernatorial seat in 2022.

“And who is Kiraitu undermining to advance his (re-election) bid?” Munya stated.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru was also accused of siding with Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu in her fallout with Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

However, Kahiga refuted these claims too and reiterated his support for the CS.

“There is nothing personal between me and CS Mucheru.”

“Those saying that there are differences between us are not telling the truth,” Kahiga stated.

On her part, Water CS Sicily Kariuki’s development tours in Nyandarau County have upset County Government officials who alleged that she was making inroads ahead of the 2022 elections.

“We have seen people going around the Gounty pretending to be inspecting Government projects when we know they are campaigning,” Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia stated in a thinly veiled attack at the CS at a past gathering.

In January 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Cabinet and Principal Secretaries to desist from early campaigns in a circular issued through Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

It now remains to be seen what the President will do to the three CSs who have openly defied his warnings to stop early campaigns even as we await the looming Cabinet reshuffle.

