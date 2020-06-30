www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June, 30, 2020 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has finally confirmed the number of MPs who have contracted Covid19.

On Monday, there were rumours on social media that six lawmakers have contracted the deadly disease that originated from Wuhan, China.

In a communication to the House on Tuesday, Muturi said that the first case has been discharged from hospital and is currently in self-isolation.

The second case was taken ill but is now in a stable condition, recuperating in the general wards.

“Information available to the Office of the Speaker indicates that, we have two cases of the virus that have been reported among Members of Parliament,” Muturi said.

“As of today, June 30, 2020, far from the speculations reported in the media and elsewhere, information available to the Office of the Speaker indicates that we have two cases of the virus that have been reported among Members of Parliament.”

Muturi said the medical details of individuals, including Members of Parliament, are confidential and ought to be treated as such.

“Additionally, the media should desist from sensationalizing the cases in Parliament as though these cases were any different from the rest of the cases in the country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST