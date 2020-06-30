www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is recovering in Dubai following a surgery he underwent at a Dubai based International Hospital run by Germans.

Raila was successfully treated for a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg and not what has been alleged.

The doctors at the hospital have recommended some time for him to recover and are hopeful he will recover in full.

This comes even as the country awaits his grand return to Kenya.

According to his wife, Ida, when it comes time to head home, they will charter a plane for Raila.

“You know that currently there are no commercial flights.”

“This means that if he is to come back, we have to charter a plane, but that process will be kicked off once he fully recovers,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST