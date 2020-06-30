www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Renowned blogger, Robert Alai, has shared his thoughts about a troubling incident in Nairobi in January where Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, shot DJ Evolve inside a popular club in the city.

The MP is out on bail and his victim, DJ Evolve, is still in a vegetative state and he is being taken care of by his mum at their rented home in Nairobi.

In an interview with a local TV station on Monday, DJ Evolve said that he is still unable to move his fingers although he managed to briefly lift his hands during the interview.

The DJ is now on home care under the watchful eyes of his mother, who said that she has not spoken to or met the MP since his son was shot.

Speaking about the interview, Alai said that DJ Evolve needs to bear some form of blame for the incident because he dared the ODM MP to fire his gun.

“DJ Evolve was stupid to dare a child to fire his weapon.”

“Guns are not spoons.”

“Don’t dare a drunk man to shoot his weapon.”

“Security starts with you.”

“Your behaviour, association and actions contributes to your state of security or insecurity,” Alai said.

