www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday June 30, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is reportedly recuperating after undergoing a minor surgery to correct a nerve disorder at a Dubai-based German hospital.

According to sources, the idea to fly Raila out for treatment abroad, was discreet, and only President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House, his close family members, the National Intelligence Service, a section of staff at Kenya Civil Authority, personal doctors and Foreign Affairs Ministry were in the know.

Foreign Affairs Ministry officials were to contact their personnel based in Dubai to roll out arrangements for his arrival.

The operations were well coded and Raila’s name never featured anywhere.

Those involved were told a prominent Kenyan had been cleared by the State to fly out for urgent State business.

No word on treatment featured in the documents.

The clearance by KAA on orders put the name of Raila’s Personal Assistant as the person who was to fill the private jet invoices, not even the Odinga family.

Initially, Raila’s family had planned to take him to China but the Chinese government’s strict requirements on travel due to Coronavirus would have had Raila quarantined for 14 days once he arrived in that communist country.

Not even Uhuru could have the Chinese Government change its position.

It was then decided that Raila be flown to Dubai with Uhuru at State House fully involved.

No security person leaked information as was expected as Raila was flown out at night.

KAA was given the green light to inform their UAE based counterparts, General Civil Aviation Authority.

GCAA oversees all Aviation related activities in UAE.

The visit booking was done as a private visit.

KAA also sought clearance of space from countries Raila and his entourage was to overfly before reaching UAE.

Raila and his team flew out on diplomatic passports by virtue of being a former Prime Minister, and African Union Special Envoy on Infrastructure Development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST