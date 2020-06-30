www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Job Title: Operational Research Consultancy

Location: Nairobi

Reporting to: Evidence to Action Manager

Job Description

Determine what additional services MSK clients want to access at MSK centres. Determine how much MSK clients are willing to pay for selected MSK services and service packages. Map out the decision-making pathway among MSK clients seeking a range of sexual and reproductive health services.

Responsibilities

The consultants will undertake the following key roles and responsibilities:

Develop a research proposal

Develop data collection tools

Lead recruitment of data collectors

Lead training of data collectors and data collection

Lead data analysis

Prepare a research report

Qualifications

Master’s Degree in Public Health, Epidemiology or Biostatistic

At least 2 year working in Research or Monitoring and Evaluation field required, ideally within the Reproductive Health sector.

Experience working for I/NGO’s in health-related fields required

Experience in coordinating and conducting training, fieldwork and logistics for research and monitoring projects.

Have a good understanding of and exposure to statistical software e.g. SPSS, R or STATA, and proficient in Microsoft office programme.

Experience in conducting both quantitative and qualitative research

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit detailed Curriculum Vitae, a cover letter of interest with three professional references, along with a brief proposal outlining research methodology. Interested applicants should indicate the research project (Project 1 or 2) they are applying for.

The cover letter, detailed CV and brief proposal outline the research methodology should be sent to pd@mariestopes.or.ke on or before 7th July, 2020. The subject of the email should read Operational Research Consultancy. Do not attach certificates and testimonials. Marie Stopes Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and does not ask for fees at any stage of the recruitment process. Successful candidates must abide by MSI’s Antifraud & Bribery Policy and Safeguarding Policy, including protection of children and vulnerable adults.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.