Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – Former Harambee Stars skipper and legendary defender, Musa Otieno, is currently hospitalized at Kenyatta National Hospital after contracting Covid19.

Musa, who has been at the forefront in distributing care packages to the vulnerable in Nairobi’s informal settlements, was admitted at KNH on Friday according to a family member.

“He was processed and put on oxygen and later placed on isolation,” the family member who requested not to be named, said.

A Twitter user by the name Kris Humphrey shared a photo of Musa in hospital and confirmed that he has the COVID19.

“Please join me in prayer my dear friend Musa Otieno Ongao.

“He has the coronavirus and has been admitted to hospital,” tweeted Kris Humphrey.

The towering defender is the most capped Kenyan player with over 100 appearances in a career spanning 12 years.

After hanging his boots, Musa ventured into coaching and nurturing talents via his football academy.

