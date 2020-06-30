www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – The Naivasha mum who shocked Kenyans after she poisoned and then strangled her four kids has blamed evil spirits from her ex-boyfriend for her heinous act.

Speaking to the media before she was arraigned in Court in Naivasha, Beatrice Mwende, 42, pleaded for leniency saying that she was possessed.

She said:

“I’m a teacher, a mentor and I have never done anything wrong. I cannot believe I can kill someone. I’m suspecting my ex-boyfriend is the one who caused all that.”

She went on to claim that her ex-boyfriend, who she says is a member of a cult, sent evil spirits which commanded her to kill her kids – three girls and a boy aged between 8 and 4 years.

“I heard this voice which told me to kill her and I did. I strangled her with ease, then I placed her on the bed and covered her,” she said.

However, from a letter that police found in the house where she carried out the heinous act, it was a case of premeditated murder.

In the letter that she addressed to her eldest son, who is a university student, the suspect had explained why she killed her four children.

“I know I belong to jail… I know I will spend the rest of my life behind bars but I am prepared for it,” the handwritten letter reads.

She also revealed where she wants her children to be buried saying she had bought new outfits for their burial.

“Because I don’t have a piece of land, and because of what has happened, my children have to be buried.

“So I don’t want to bother many people so I requested one of my brothers to bury my children,” she says in the letter.

Detectives applied to hold her for seven days to complete investigations then she will be charged with murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST