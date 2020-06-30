www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – While the Government has banned all public gatherings to stem the spread of Covid19, it seems it is business as usual for sons and daughters of prominent Kenyans.

A case in point is Davidson Wakairu, the son of Jubilee Vice Chairman and Uhuru’s confidante, David Murathe, who celebrated his birthday in style in a glamorous party at his family’s ranch in Gatanga.

During the country-themed bash that was attended by close friends and colleagues in his political circle including Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, there was no social distancing and the guests didn’t bother to wear masks.

Davidson, who is popularly known as DWG, is a student at Marbella International University Centre (MIUC) in Spain.

He also runs a local youth NGO, Vijana Amkeni, that seeks to mobilize young people towards social causes.

Grapevine has it that the 28-year old is keen to vie for a parliamentary seat in 2022.

Check out photos from the lavish bash below.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.