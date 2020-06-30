www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – The number of confirmed Covid19 cases in the country has jumped to 6,366 after 176 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid19 in the country, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said that the new cases are from a total of 2,419 samples.

All the 176 who have tested positive for the disease are Kenyans with the youngest being a three-year-old child while the oldest is 78.

In terms of gender, 100 are male while 76 are female.

In the counties, the cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi 99, Mombasa 20, Kiambu 17, Migori 13, Uasin Gishu 10, Kajiado four, Busia four, Kilifi three, Makueni two, Machakos one, Narok one, Kisumu one and Kakamega one.

In Nairobi, Dagoretti-north leads in the number of new infections with 24 cases, followed by Starehe 16.

Westlands has 15, Embakasi 13, Kibra 7, Makadara 5, Kasarani 4, Lang’ata 3, Embakasi Central 2, Embakasi North, Dagoretti South, Mathare and Roysambu one case each.

At the same time, Dr. Aman announced that 26 patients have been discharged.

“Today, we are equally delighted that 26 patients have been discharged from various hospitals bringing to 2,039 the total number of recoveries.”

“Our appreciation goes to our dedicated healthcare workers for this achievement,” Dr Aman said.

But on a sad note, four patients succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the total number of fatalities due to Covid19 to 148.

The Kenyan DAILY POST