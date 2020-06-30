www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 – Diamond Platnumz’s manager, Sallam, has been called out after he behaved like a kid during the burial of Babu Tale’s wife.

Sallam refused to shake Harmonize’s hand when he was greeting mourners during the burial service.

He shoved off Harmonize’s hand when he stretched it to greet him.

The video confirms that some members of Diamond Platnumz’s camp still have beef with Harmonize after he ditched the Wasafi Crew to start his own camp dubbed, Konde Music Worldwide.

Harmonize was the most visible artist at Wasafi apart from Diamond and ever since he left Wasafi, the record label has not been doing well.

Here’s a video of Diamond Platnumz’s petty manager, Sallam, refusing to greet Konde Boy during the burial of Babu Tale’s wife.

